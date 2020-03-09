WSU Athletic Director discusses historic season ahead of Horizon League semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (WDTN) – The Wright State Raiders will look to build on their historic season Monday in Indianapolis. 25 regular season wins set a new high mark for the program as a Division I school. Coach Scott Nagy continues to get it done and Wright State Athletic Director Bob Grant, well, he just loves it when a plan comes together.

“I think when we hired Scott my hope was, we wanted our basketball team on the men’s side to perform like our baseball team has the last ten years. We thought we could be the best team in the Horizon League, sort of the bully on the block. And to kind of butcher the old Dennis Green coach, he is who we thought he was,” Grant said. “Methodically he was tremendous at South Dakota State and has brought that same winning mentality and doing it the right way with the right kind of kids, and I can’t stress how important that is to us. And so yeah, fourth year and we’re looking at three postseason tournaments in four years. He’s the coach of the year three years of the last four and so I couldn’t be more happy. So our men’s basketball remains in a really good spot. I love our trajectory. It’s always a fragile, viable business but we’re in a really good spot right now and I’m really appreciative.”

Grant’s hoping that the Raiders’ rising tide can lift the Horizon League.

“You know the league is a one bid league right now. I think everyone in the league, starting with the commissioner on down, wants to make it a league that gets at-large bids. I love the fact that Coach Nagy is trying to build this program like he did at South Dakota State to get to an at-large level. So, yeah again, good stuff all around.”

Wright State’s Athletic Director firmly believes there’s room at the top.

“There’s a lot going on in Dayton. The University of Dayton is probably, historically, having their best season ever to this point in time. Ironically, so are we, and I’ve said all the time that it’s not a zero-sum game. Dayton is a great basketball town. There’s room for two successful, tremendous programs. I think we have that right now. So yeah, it’s an exciting time to be a Daytonian and a basketball fan.

If the Raiders can take care of the UIC flames Monday night it will put them in the championship game for a third straight year.