COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wright State guard Tanner Holden announced on Twitter Saturday he’s transferring to Ohio State.

Holden exploded onto the national scene during the NCAA Tournament’s First Four this year when he dropped 37 points in a win for the Raiders.

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Ohio State men’s basketball team with E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham and Jamari Wheeler declaring for the NBA Draft. Branham will maintain his college eligibility and will stay in the draft if he believes he’ll be a first-round pick.

The Buckeyes also announced the hiring of assistant coach Jack Owens who comes to the Buckeyes after five years as the head coach of the Miami RedHawks. Before his stint at Miami, Owens was an assistant at Purdue for nearly a decade.