INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON –The Wright State men’s basketball team saw a pair of players earn Horizon League honors, the league office announced Monday, headlined by Brandon Noel’s Freshman of the Year selection, while Trey Calvin was named a first team performer.



Noel’s Freshman of the Year nod comes with a spot on the all-freshman team, while he is the seventh Raider history to be named top freshman and the first since Loudon Love at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. Calvin was one of five players named to the first team as he earned end-of-season recognition for the first time in his career.



Noel has played in all 31 regular season contests with 24 starts, averaging 12.8 points per game, a Top 15 mark in the HL and the most among freshman in the Horizon League, while his 60.8 overall shooting percentage is tops in the Horizon League and in the top 20 nationally. His 8.7 rebounds per game average is third-most in the Horizon League, while in Horizon League-specific games, his 10.1 rebounds per game leads all players in the HL. Noel ranks third in the Horizon League with his 269 total rebounds, a Top 25 mark nationally, while his 200 defensive rebounds are the second-most in the HL.



Noel’s 10 double-doubles to date are the third-most the Horizon League, while Noel has tallied a HL-best eight double-doubles in League play. Noel has recorded double figures scoring 21 times with six games of 20-plus points. On the glass, he has the 12 double-digit rebound games and has five-plus rebounds in 27 contests.



Calvin, who was a preseason second team selection, played in 30 regular season contests, averaging 20.3 points per game, second in the Horizon League and a Top 20 mark nationally. His 235 field goals made and 474 total field goal attempts are both ranked No. 8 nationally entering the postseason, while his 49.6 overall shooting percentage is ninth in the Horizon League.



Calvin has recorded 20 or more points 17 times this year – including 10 of the last 12 contests. Calvin now has 24 performances of 20-plus points in his career with four 30-plus point performances this season, including a career-high 44 points at Youngstown State on Feb. 2. His 44-point performance at Youngstown State are the most points scored in a Horizon League game this season and four points shy of the most points scored in an NCAA Division I game this season to date. He became the 37th member of the Wright State 1,000-point club on December 1 against Robert Morris. He is currently the No. 10 all-time leading scorer in program history with just under 1,500 career points entering the postseason.



Noel, Calvin and Wright State open play Tuesday night in the 2023 Barbasol Horizon League Championship with a first round matchup against Green Bay. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and tickets are on sale now.

