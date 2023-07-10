SEATTLE/DAYTON — Wright State redshirt sophomore infielder Justin Riemer was drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the 133rd pick in the fourth round of Major’s League Baseball’s 2023 Draft on Monday afternoon.

Riemer became the first Raider picked in the 2023 MLB Draft. Wright State has had 18 total draftees over the last nine drafts dating back to 2015 and 42 players in program history.

The trio of Sean Murphy, Peyton Burdick, and Jesse Scholtens have gone on to make the Major Leagues in the span.

The middle infielder was arguably Wright State’s top offensive threat through the team’s first 12 games of the 2023 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Riemer slashed .323/.563/.645 on the season with four extra-base hits (3 home runs), seven runs batted in, 12 runs scored, 15 walks, and three stolen bases.

He reached base in all 12 games, including multiple times on eight occasions.

Riemer earned Horizon League All-Freshman Team and Horizon League All-Tournament Team honors in his debut season as a Raider in 2022.

He batted .329 with 13 doubles, two homers, 27 RBI, and 37 runs, in addition to 31 walks and seven stolen bases over 44 games (38 starts).

The Arlington, Virginia native led the conference in on-base percentage (.454) while ranking sixth in batting average and eighth in walks.