Wright State’s Hamilton drafted in the fifth round by Astros

DENVER/DAYTON – Wright State outfielder and 2021 Horizon League Player of the Year Quincy Hamilton was selected in the fifth round of Major League Baseball’s 2021 first-year player draft on Monday afternoon, with the Houston Astros selecting the Centerville, OH product with the 148th overall pick. Hamilton is the second Wright State player selected in the 2021 Draft, joining Tyler Black.

A four-year player for the Raiders, Hamilton started 84 of his 133 total games, including all 48 games this spring. A career .319 hitter, including a .372 mark in 2021 with 88 total runs driven in, 21 doubles, 19 home runs and six triples. This spring, in addition to the .372 average behind 20 multi-hit games, Hamilton drove in 65 RBI and connected on 18 doubles and 15 homers.

Hamilton was the Horizon League Player of the Year and a first team all-conference performer this spring before earning five all-America honors, including three first team selections (D1 Baseball, ABCA/Rawlings and Collegiate Baseball newspaper), along with second team honors from Baseball America and third team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Additionally, Hamilton was named the top hitter in the country by D1 Baseball in its analytical breakdown rankings of its Top 100 Hitters and was named to the All-Knoxville Regional Team after his play in the NCAA Championship.

Hamilton is the 15th Raider draftee since the 2015 MLB Draft and becomes the 12th Wright State player drafted inside the first five rounds of the MLB Draft, joining Black and 2019 top five rounders Peyton Burdick (third round, Marlins) and Seth Gray (fourth round, Twins). Other notable Wright State top five round picks include both of the Raiders’ current MLB players – pitcher Joe Smith (third round, Mets, 2006) and catcher Sean Murphy (third round, Athletics, 2016) – along with Wright State Hall of Famer Mike Mathile (third round, Expos, 1990) and Ryan Weiss, a fourth-round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. Weiss is currently pitching in Triple-A in the Diamondbacks organization.