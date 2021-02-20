Wright State women earn top seed for HL Championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season as co-regular season champions with Milwaukee, and based off tiebreakers, will be the No. 1 seed for the 2021 Horizon League Championship that begins next week.

The Raiders (15-7) will await the lowest remaining seed following the first-round matchups on February 25 and host that team at the Nutter Center in quarterfinal action on March 2. Game time is to-be-determined, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

First-round action includes No. 6 Cleveland State hosting 11th-seeded UIC, No. 7 Youngstown State hosting 10th-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 8 Northern Kentucky hosting No. 9 Robert Morris.

Along with the Raiders, No. 2-seeded Milwaukee and No. 3 Green Bay await their quarterfinal opponents, while No. 4 Oakland will host No. 5 IUPUI in the quarterfinals as well.

Quarterfinal round winners will advance to Indianapolis for the semifinals on March 8 and the championship on March 9.