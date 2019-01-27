Wright State wins 4th straight, beats Green Bay

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRBORN, Ohio - The Wright State men's basketball team used many weapons to win its fourth straight game with an 87-75 decision over Green Bay Saturday night at WSU's Nutter Center. The Raiders go to 12-10, 6-3 while the Phoenix drop to 10-12, 4-5.

It was Loudon Love with 10 points early as he finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes while Bill Wampler bounced back to collect 21 points and four assists. Cole Gentry ended with 16 points, including 4-4 from the free throw line to move his consecutive free throws made streak to 39, including 37 straight in league play. The Raider freshmen had solid games as Skyelar Potter garnered 14 points and six boards, and Malachi Smith ended with nine points. The paint was kind to the Raiders tonight as they scored 50 points there and outrebounded GB 35-28.

WSU was up at halftime 42-37 as the score changed hands only twice and the Raiders led by as much as 16 with 13:35 remaining. They shot 54.5% from the field, hitting 30 shots and giving up only nine turnovers.

First Half

The Raiders controlled the tip and quickly moved to a 4-0 lead off two straight layups by Love. The Raiders maintained the advantage at the first timeout 9-6 with Love scoring seven of those WSU points. The Phoenix came back to lead 19-16 but the Raiders took back the upper hand 21-19 by the next break. With 12 minutes to go, Love had to go to the bench with two fouls though he had 10 points and five rebounds. By the four-minute mark, WSU held a slim 33-31 lead with Wampler coming alive for 12 points. WSU went to the locker room in charge 42-37. Wampler had 13 points while Love had 10 points with five rebounds and Potter and Alan Vest each grabbed four boards. It an offensive first 20 minutes as Green Bay shot 52% and WSU shot 50% but the Raiders outrebounded the Phoenix 18-12.

Second Half

It was a strong start to the final 20 minutes as the Raiders began with 10-2 run to force a GB timeout. The offense continued to move for the Raiders with 63-50 lead with 10 minutes left. Back-to-back threes from Wampler and Gentry gave the Raiders a 73-58 advantage with six minutes to go. The score stayed steady for the remainder of the game as WSU came away with an 87-75 win. In the final half, WSU shot 59.3% from the field as Love and Wampler each had eight points.

Nagy Said

"Loudon was in foul trouble in the first half and that hurt our defense. He is playing on a different level right now so he needs to stay out of four trouble. We were good defensively in the second half. Guys were cutting, playing hard and having only nine turnovers against this type of pressure is special. We were able to get to the free throw line which was part of our plan. Our guys did a really good job tonight."

Next Up

The Raiders head to Chicago for a Friday matchup at UIC on ESPNU at 9:00 PM.