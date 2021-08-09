Wright State University to host OHSAA volleyball state tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A university in the Miami Valley will once again host an Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament.

According to a release Monday, the volleyball state tournament will return to the Nutter Center at Wright State University. The OHSAA said the 11,200-seat venue has hosted the tournament since 1991, except for last year due to the pandemic. 

“We are very excited to announce these state tournament venues because of the experience they will give our student-athletes, schools and communities,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We would like to thank all those who operate these venues and have an important part in these partnerships and support of high school sports in Ohio.”

The OHSAA individual wrestling state tournament will return to the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University for the next three years, with an option for a two-year extension. The tournament will start on Friday, March 11, 2022, and conclude that Sunday evening.

The girls and boys tennis state tournaments will be held at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury, and Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. The association also extended its hosting agreements with the locations.

The 2021 OHSAA field hockey state tournament will remain at Thomas Worthington High School, where it was held in 2020.  

You can see a full list of the venues for the OHSAA’s state tournaments below:

Fall Sports

  • Golf – The Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club
  • Girls Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason
  • Field Hockey – Thomas Worthington High School
  • Cross Country – Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Columbus
  • Soccer – Announcement Coming Soon
  • Volleyball – Wright State University, Dayton
  • Football – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Winter Sports

  • Swimming & Diving – Branin Natatorium, Canton
  • Gymnastics – Hilliard Bradley High School
  • Bowling – Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
  • Ice Hockey – Nationwide Arena, Columbus
  • Wrestling – Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University
  • Girls and Boys Basketball – University of Dayton Arena

Spring Sports

  • Boys Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason
  • Lacrosse – TBA
  • Softball – Firestone Stadium, Akron
  • Track & Field – TBA
  • Baseball – TBA

For more information on dates for OHSAA sanctioned sports, visit www.ohsaa.org/Calendar

