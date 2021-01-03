Wright State slips at Oakland on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Mich. – The Wright State men’s basketball team faced a game of runs on Saturday night, with host Oakland coming away with the last scoring stretch to hand the Raiders an 81-71 loss in the second game of the teams’ weekend series.

The loss snaps Wright State’s seven game-winning streak. The Raiders (7-2 overall, 5-1 HL) return home for the next two weekends, hosting Youngstown State next Friday and Saturday before welcoming Cleveland State to the Nutter Center on January 15 and 16.

Friday night’s game against Youngstown State will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Saturday against Oakland, the Raiders saw the hosts come out hot early. The Golden Grizzlies opened up a 24-9 advantage at the under-12 media timeout before Wright State began to climb back into the contest. Over the final 10 minutes of the first half, the Raiders outscored Oakland 31-11, using a Trey Calvin three with a half minute remaining to take a three-point advantage into the locker room.

Wright State came out of the halftime break and scored nine of the first 12 points in the second 20 minutes to take a 49-40 lead, but Oakland used a quick ,6-0 run of its own to pull back within three. After the Raiders again pushed the advantage to nine, the hosts turned in a 14-5 scoring run to knot the game at 60-all with eight minutes remaining. After tying the game, Oakland scored seven of the next nine points to take the lead that they would not give up again.

The Raiders had four players finish in double digits scoring, paced by Loudon Love’s 17 points, while Tanner Holden had a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Trey Calvin also finished with 16 points while passing out a game-leading eight assists, and Jaylon Hall had 10 points of his own.

Wright State finished the night shooing 44 percent (26-of-59) from the floor, but connected on just 7-of-25 (28 percent) from three-point range. Oakland shot 45 percent (29-of-64) and was 9-of-22 (41 percent) from deep. The hosts were a perfect 7-of-7 at the free throw stripe, while the Raiders were 12-of-16 at the line.

The Raiders outrebounded Oakland, 42-28, with 24 defensive rebounds and 18 offensive boards. The offensive rebounds led to 19 second chance points, while they passed out 20 assists as a team. Oakland forced 14 steals as part of 19 Wright State turnovers that led to 23 points off turnovers for the hosts.

Oakland finished with four players in double figures, led by Jalen Moore’s double-double with 24 points and 12 assists.