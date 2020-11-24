Wright State releases updated basketball schedule

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team announced updated non-conference opponents and matchup information on Tuesday afternoon, with the Raiders set to host two of the three contests at home inside the Nutter Center leading into Horizon League play. Changes to the slate, including any additional games, will be announced as the schedule evolves due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Wright State will first welcome Marshall to the Nutter Center on December 3 before a tilt with Miami (OH) on December 5. It will be just the third meeting all-time between the Raiders and Thundering Herd, while Wright State will face the RedHawks for the 21st consecutive season. The Raiders will close out non-conference play with a trip up I-75 to visit Bowling Green on December 13.

Wright State and the Horizon League recently announced the league’s scheduling model and opponent information for the 2020-21 season. More information about the Raiders and their Horizon League matchups can be found here.

Marshall (Dec. 3, Nutter Center) Wright State meets Marshall for the third time in program history to open the Raider home schedule. The teams previously met in a home-and-home series during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns, with each squad winning on its home floor. Marshall was a seven-point home winner in December 2006 before the Raiders had a seven-point win of their own November 2007 inside the Nutter Center. Marshall tallied a 17-15 record last season overall with a 9-9 mark in Conference USA play.

Miami (OH) (Dec. 5, Nutter Center) Wright State is set to square off with Miami (OH) for the 37th time in program history this season, with the Raiders riding a two-game winning streak in the series thanks to a road victory in Oxford last year that was followed up with a neutral site win in the Gulf Coast Showcase two weeks later. This will be the 21st consecutive season the regional foes will square off, in a series that dates back to December 1972. The RedHawks finished 2019-20 with a 13-19 record overall and a 5-13 mark in MAC play. Wright State trails in the series overall 15-21 all-time.

Bowling Green (Dec. 13, Bowling Green, OH) Wright State and Bowling Green will matchup for the 16th time in program history in mid-December, with the Raiders having won seven of the previous 15 matchups, including two of the last three. The teams recently met in four consecutive seasons from 2012-2016, with each side winning both of its home games, and first squared off in December 1980. Bowling Green finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-10 overall record and a 12-6 mark in MAC play.