FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State women’s basketball team picked up its fourth consecutive win of the season on Monday night, taking down Marshall 89-78 at the Nutter Center.

The Raiders were led by Layne Ferrell with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Centerville alum Alexis Hutchinson posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists.

Up next, the 4-2 Raiders, who are a perfect 3-0 at home, will host IUPUI in the Horizon League opener this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Nutter Center.