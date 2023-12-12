FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State women’s basketball team saw the program’s largest crowd on hand at the Nutter Center this afternoon with 7,574 in attendance on Education Day, with 36 elementary schools helping shatter the record previously set in 2001.

The Raiders ultimately fell to the Bowling Green Falcons in front of the record-setting crowd, 69-48.

The record originally set over two decades ago was when No. 1 UConn came to town with its star-studded roster featuring players like Diana Turasi, Sue Bird and Dayton native Tamika Williams-Jeter who posted 20 points in the Huskies 97-39 win.

Layne Ferrell led WSU with 16 points and 6 rebounds.

The Raiders fall to 6-4 on the season and will then hit the road Monday to face West Virginia at 10 a.m.