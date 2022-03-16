DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University men’s basketball team won in their First Four appearance.

The Raiders faced off against the Bryant University Bulldogs Wednesday night at UD Arena. The Wright State Raiders defeated the Bulldogs 93-82.

The Raiders entered the NCAA Championship with a 21-13 overall mark and won the Horizon League Conference Championship with their 72-71 victory over Northern Kentucky.

The Wright State men’s basketball team qualified for the tournament in 1993, 2007, and 2018, but lost each time in the first round.

The Raiders are heading to San Diego to play the No. 1 seeded University of Arizona on Friday as part of the NCAA Tournament South Regional.

