FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State volleyball team is headed back to the NCAA Championship following its second-straight Horizon League Championship, as the Raiders swept Green Bay in the tournament final Sunday afternoon inside McLin Gymnasium.

Wright State (21-10) has now captured three of the last four Horizon League tournament titles to go along with four HL regular season titles since 2019.

The Raiders head back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history, with each appearance coming since the 2019 season.

The Raiders will find out their NCAA destination when the 2023 bracket is announced during the selection show next Sunday, November 26 at 6 p.m. live on ESPN.