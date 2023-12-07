FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After a slow start in the first half, Trey Calvin finished with a team-high 20 points and the Wright State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-62 win over Bethel on Thursday night in the first of a four-game home stand for the Raiders at the Nutter Center.

Senior guard Trey Calvin shot 8 for 15 from the field, with 2 for 5 from three on 20 points. Alex Huibregtse added 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, while A.J. Braun posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Brandon Noel contributed with 12 points and Tanner Holden added 11.

Wright State gets back into the win column following Saturday’s road loss to Davidson to improve to 4-5 overall.

The Raiders continue their home stretch with the next matchup set for Tuesday against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. back at the Nutter Center.

The Raiders suffered a tough 64-60 loss to the Hilltoppers in last year’s away contest.