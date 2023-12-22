FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State men’s basketball team rolled to its second straight victory as the Raiders routed Muskingum 101-54 Friday afternoon to close out the home stand and non-conference schedule.

Tanner Holden led the Raiders with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. A.J. Braun posted a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds on the day.

Andrew Welage added 17 points while Kaden Brown had 14 and Trey Calvin had 13 points and 6 assists. Drey Carter also scored 12.

Up next, the Raiders will enjoy a six-day Christmas break before hitting the road to open Horizon League play against Green Bay then Milwaukee.

Wright State’s league home-opener is set for Jan. 4 against Cleveland St. at 7 p.m.