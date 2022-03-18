SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WDTN) — The Wright State University men’s basketball team have a true test tonight as they try to upset the top seeded Arizona University Wildcats.

The Raiders are coming off a big win over the Bryant Bulldogs from the First Four game on Wednesday.

Wright State enters the NCAA Championship after a 21-13 overall record and won the Horizon League Conference Championship with their 72-71 victory over Northern Kentucky.

The Wright State men’s basketball team qualified for the tournament in 1993, 2007, and 2018, but lost each time in the first round. The last time the Raiders were in the NCAA Tournament was 2018, but lost to No. 3 Tennessee.

The Arizona Wildcats finished their regular season with a 31-3 overall record and a Pac-12 conference title.

Tip off starts at 7:27 p.m. on TruTv.