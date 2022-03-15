DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State Raiders are preparing for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

The Raiders will face off against Bryant University Bulldogs Wednesday night at UD Arena. The winner will advance to face the University of Arizona Wildcats, seeded No. 1 in the West Region, in San Diego on Friday.

Wright State clinched their spot in the NCAA Tournament with a 72-71 win over Northern Kentucky for the Horizon League Conference title. The Raiders finished their regular season with an overall record of 21-13.

The Raiders qualified for the tournament in 1993, 2007, and 2018, but lost each time in the first round.

