FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Raiderthon returned to Wright State University on Saturday.

On April 9 from noon to midnight students danced to make a difference for Dayton Children’s.

Dance Marathons are huge philanthropy events, dedicated to raising money and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. School dancers, volunteers and families come together during these events that happen at around 150 universities and high schools across America. Through Raiderthon’s Dance Marathon, money was raised for Dayton Children’s.

This year, money raised at Raiderthon was donated toward Dayton Children’s new mental health and to raise awareness about mental health in kids. The total amount raised was $32,153.46.

Since its inception, Raiderthon has raised over $330,000 and has changed even more lives.