FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 43-39 at halftime, the Wright State men’s basketball team turned it on with a 22-point scoring run within six minutes of the second half as the Raiders defeated the Miami RedHawks 92-82 at home on Tuesday night.

Tanner Holden led the way with a season-high 27 points and 6 rebounds.

Brandon Noel also posted a season-high of 25 points on a double-double of 12 rebounds plus 4 steals. Trey Calvin added 11 points, 4 assists and 2 crucial steals that ignited the early second-half run.

The Raiders notch their second win of the four-game home stand and improve to 5-6 overall.

Up next, Wright State will entertain Muskingum this Friday at the Nutter Center at 7 p.m. before opening Horizon League play with back-to-back road games against Green Bay and Milwaukee starting Dec. 29.