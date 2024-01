FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tanner Holden’s 26 points helped Wright State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 106-98 on Saturday.

Holden had six assists and three steals for the Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League). Alex Huibregste added 21 points while shooting 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Trey Calvin shot 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.