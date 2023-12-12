FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite Trey Calvin’s season-high 34 points, the Wright State men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 91-84 loss to Western Kentucky at home on Tuesday night.

Calvin hit a crucial three-pointer with just 45 seconds to go in the game to bring the Raiders with in three points, but the Hilltoppers continued to pour it on offensively the rest of the way.

Wright State is now 1-1 during their four-game home stretch, as they drop to 4-6 overall on the season.

Up next, the Raiders get a week of rest before returning to the Nutter Center next Tuesday to host the Miami RedHawks at 7 p.m.