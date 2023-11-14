FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 78-77 loss in the final seconds to Toledo in Tuesday night’s home opener at the Nutter Center as the Raiders fall to 0-2.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders with 22 points and 4 assists. Brandon Noel posted 10 points with 8 rebounds, while A.J. Braun tallied 16 points and 7 boards.

Tanner Holden added another 15 points.

Calvin had a chance for the game-winning shot before the final buzzer, but hit just short on the front of the rim.

“I thought our kids responded really well and, you know, we had great chances. And some of them we didn’t make. And so you just you just live with that. We’ll live and die with Trey, for sure,” said head coach Scott Nagy.

“We clearly laid an egg the second half last Friday night, and that’s something that we had to make an effort today not to do. We had to come out and play with the same intensity in the first half and the second half. But, we didn’t quite get the win and it’s still going to be a little sour because we didn’t get that win,” added redshirt sophomore Brandon Noel.

Wright State, who drops to 0-2 for the first time since 2017, will get back on the road to face Indiana on Thursday night.