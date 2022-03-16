DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State Raiders will play the Bryant Bulldogs at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Wright State Alumni Association, there will be two watch parties on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. One will take place on Wright State’s campus at the Student Union Market and the other at Milano’s in Beavercreek.

The Wright State Alumni Association and the Wright State Foundation will also be sponsoring a free pre-game tailgate from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Brightside Music and Event Venue. The Alumni Association said the venue is 2.5 miles from UD Arena.

The tailgate will feature free food, a cash bar, spirit giveaways, performances from the cheer and dance teams, the pep band as well as an appearance by Rowdy.

