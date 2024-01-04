FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Brandon Noel led the Wright State men’s basketball team with 24 points and 9 rebounds in their 82-70 Horizon League victory over Cleveland State on Thursday night for the Raiders’ first win in two games.

After opening conference play at home with a win over IUPUI back in late November, Wright State began the start of its Horizon League schedule with back-to-back losses to Milwaukee and Green Bay.

The win over the Vikings boosts the Raiders to 2-2 in the Horizon League.

Cleveland State entered Thursday’s matchup at the Nutter Center with a 10-5 record while riding a four-game win streak.

Wright State improves to 7-8 overall and will get back on the road for the next three games against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, and then Robert Morris on Wednesday before wrapping up the away stretch with Youngstown State next Friday.

The Raiders are set to return home on Thursday, Jan. 18 to host Green Bay for the second matchup of the season at 7 p.m.