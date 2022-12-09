Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some students at Wright State University will now be able to call themselves alumni.

Wright State is holding two graduation ceremonies, one for graduate students and another for undergraduate students. Both ceremonies will take place at the Nutter Center in Fairborn, a release says.

The ceremony for graduate students will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and undergraduate students will receive their ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. A release says a combined total of 1,157 graduates are going to be able to graduate during the two ceremonies.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will address the graduates in a short congratulatory video during the commencement ceremony.

The youngest student graduating will be an 18-year-old receiving a bachelor’s degree in English. The oldest graduate is a 61-year-old getting a bachelor’s degree on organizational leadership.

If you plan to attend either event, the university says doors will open 90 minutes prior to each ceremony and tickets are no longer needed to attend the event. The seating in the Nutter Center will be first-come, first-served.

Graduates are asked to limit their guests to a maximum of 14 people.

If you’re unable to make the ceremony but would like to watch, you still have opportunities:

On Wright State’s website

On Wright State’s Facebook

on Wright State’s YouTube

Live on WSU-TV on Spectrum Channel 21.105 in university dorms

On AT&T U-verse Channel 99 in the Dayton tab