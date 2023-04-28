FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is scheduled to graduate a large number of students this spring.

On Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, over 1,600 students will be participating and graduating from Wright State University during the spring commencement ceremonies. Friday’s ceremony at 7 p.m. is for students receiving a doctoral or master’s degree. The undergraduate ceremony on Saturday is at 10 a.m. and is for individuals receiving their bachelor’s degree.

A total of 1,111 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded to students, followed by 476 master’s degrees, 16 doctoral degrees and 33 associate degrees.

If you plan on attending one of the ceremonies to cheer on a family member or friend, there are some things you should know before heading out:

– Doors open 90 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony

– One graduate is limited to a maximum of 14 people in the audience

– Seating is first-come first-serve

– Tickets are not required to enter the venue

Both of the ceremonies will take place at Wright State’s Nutter Center at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy. in Fairborn. People are also able to view both ceremonies online on the university’s website, plus the Facebook and YouTube of the school.