Wright State University

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Former soccer coach indicted on sexual battery, other charges involving a minor
Arcanum-Butler schools on lockdown due to nearby investigation
Dayton man found guilty for 2018 Huber Heights murder
Health program offers free diapers for moms who quit smoking
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Reds front office had a busy off-season
Top Stories
Raiders slip against Penguins
Dietrich hoping to earn a Reds roster spot
Video
Votto welcomes the added veteran experience
Video
Bauer says Astros scandal hurt all of baseball
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Top Stories
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Branch and Bone Artisan Ales featured in USA Today 10 Best Readers
Video
Top Stories
LORE Workshop Graduation
Video
Top Stories
Samurai, Ghosts and Lovers at DAI
Video
Spicy Grilled Pork & Peppers at bd’s Mongolian Grill
Video
Community volunteer leaders needed for Red Cross
Video
The Pack at The Brightside
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dayton man found guilty for 2018 Huber Heights murder
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Wright State University
Raiders slip against Penguins
Raiders score 106 on Senior Day
Love leads Raiders past UIC on Valentine’s Day
Raiders defeat Detroit Mercy for win number 20
Raiders fall short at Green Bay 92-89
More Wright State University Headlines
Raiders hang on to beat Milwaukee 65-61
Raiders roll NKU to expand HL lead
Raiders put Penguins on ice 79-72
Raiders top Cleveland St. 75-62
Raiders streak snapped at UIC
Love, Hall lead Raiders to victory at Detroit Mercy
Raiders romp over Oakland 96-69 to begin road trip
Raiders earn 12-point win over Milwaukee
Raiders beat Green Bay in Horizon League opener
Holden turns in career game as Raiders down Toledo
Wright State University
Raiders slip against Penguins
Raiders score 106 on Senior Day
Love leads Raiders past UIC on Valentine’s Day
Raiders defeat Detroit Mercy for win number 20
Raiders fall short at Green Bay 92-89
More Wright State University Headlines
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Reds front office had a busy off-season
Video
Repairs continue weeks after Troy tornado
Video
Dietrich hoping to earn a roster spot
Video
Defense, U.S. attorney disagree if Ethan Kollie should be connected to mass shooting
Video
Third annual RePURSE IT drive gives back to shelters
Video
Dunkin' Donuts opens 2 new locations
Video
Trending Stories
2 Indiana pizza shops fined for not reporting delivery drivers’ murders
Weather
Mug Shots
Former soccer coach indicted on sexual battery, other charges involving a minor
Arcanum-Butler schools on lockdown due to nearby investigation
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Health program offers free diapers for moms who quit smoking
I Love Dayton: Volunteers make an impact through Labre street outreach program
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS