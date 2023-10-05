DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State men’s basketball team is returning five of its key players for the 2023-24 campaign, along with a familiar face and a new addition via the transfer portal as the Raiders gear up for the season opener just over a month away.

“It should be an advantage for some teams, but it can work against you. And, you know, we need the maturity of our team to show up. Offense is not the problem here. It’s the defense and it’s the rebounding that has to change for us. But we have a lot of the same guys back and so there has to be some changes made,” said head coach Scott Nagy.

After capturing the program’s second Horizon League Tournament Championship under seventh-year head coach Scott Nagy in 2021-22, the Raiders finished last season with an 18-15 record and 7th place finish in the conference at 10-10.

WSU was knocked out of the HL Tournament in the quarterfinals to Milwaukee.

The Raiders top point-scorer last year, point guard Trey Calvin, returns for a fifth season with the team after averaging 20.3 points per game.

Calvin is currently the No. 10 all-time leading scorer in program history.

Redshirt sophomore forward Brandon Noel won Horizon League Freshmen of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Freshman team in his first season of action.

Noel led the Raiders with 8.7 rebounds per game along with 13 points per contest.

“I think we have five guys that have been here four or five years and we have a lot of third-year guys too. So just the experience breeds maturity and we’ve been together a long time now. So I think that really helps us take that maturity and put it on the floor,” said Noel.

Making his return to Wright State is Tanner Holden, who transfers back to the program after spending the 2022-23 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A two-time Horizon League first-team selection, Holden averaged 16.1 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals over three seasons with the Raiders.

Other notable Raiders to keep on eye on this season are Alex Huibregtse, AJ Braun and Andrew Welage. WSU also added guard Bo Myers, a graduate transfer from Malone University.

Wright State will kick of the season on the road against Colorado State on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. EST., before returning to the Nutter Center for the home opener against Toledo on Tuesday, Nov. at 7 p.m.

The Raiders will open Horizon League play against IUPUI on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at home at 7 p.m.