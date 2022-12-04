DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State men’s basketball gave up its halftime lead to Youngstown State as Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with a game-high 43 points against the Raiders to hand them a 88-77 defeat for their second straight loss in Horizon League play on Sunday.

Brandon Noel led Wright State with 22 points and 8 rebounds. A.J. Braun added 17 points and 8 rebounds to the stat sheet.

Wright State falls to 5-4 overall and 0-2 against conference opponents.

Up next, the Raiders have a two-game non-conference road stretch against Western Kentucky next Saturday and Akron on Wednesday, Dec 14.