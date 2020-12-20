Wright State men’s basketball opens Horizon League play with road win

DETROIT, MI – The Wright State men’s basketball team opened Horizon League play with a 23-point win at Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon as five players finished in double-digits scoring in the 93-70 victory.



The Raiders (3-1, 1-0 Horizon) and Titans (1-4, 0-1 Horizon) now turn around and play again Sunday afternoon, another 2 p.m. tipoff, as the Horizon League schedule has teams playing one League opponent twice each week with games taking place on consecutive days at the same location.



Sunday’s game will be available on ESPN3, and fans can also tune into Chris Collins and Jim Brown calling the play-by-play on WRZX 106.5 FM.



Tanner Holden and Trey Calvin each finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Raiders, who also saw Grant Basile turn in 18 points. Calvin’s 19 points were a new career best, and his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort in four games this season, while Holden and Basile both tied season highs with their point totals.



Loudon Love added 14 points and finished just shy of a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds, while Alex Huibregtse finished with 11 points off the bench, a new career-best for the freshman in his fourth contest.



After going back-and-forth and trading baskets for much of the first half, the Raiders closed the first 20 minutes on an 18-5 run, with four of their five made shots coming from three-point range, while forcing Detroit Mercy into three turnovers, to take a 44-35 lead into the locker room.



Following an Antoine Davis jumper to begin the second half, Wright State scored nine of the next 12 points to get some breathing room. The Raiders put the game out of reach with an 18-0 run over a four-minute stretch midway through the period, going 8-of-8 from the floor during that stretch and seeing Holden pour in eight of his 19 as part of the run.



Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 59 percent from the floor (38-of-65) and hit 10 of its 20 three-point shots while holding Detroit Mercy to 41 percent shooting (13-of-38) and just 8-of-28 from deep. The Raiders outrebounded the hosts, 40-32, including pulling down 34 boards on the defensive side of the floor, and had a 46-34 scoring advantage in the paint. Wright State finished with 36 points off the bench.