DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After holding a 52-36 lead at halftime, Wright State went into double overtime against Davidson where the Raiders fell short 102-97 in the season opener at the Nutter Center on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Trey Calvin had a career-high 37 points in the Raider’s loss. Missouri transfer and Trotwood Madison alum Amari Davis was second in scoring with 17 in his first start for WSU.

Wright State (0-1) will look to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Louisville at 1 p.m.