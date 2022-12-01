DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After jumping out to an early lead in the first few minutes of the opening half, Wright State men’s basketball sputtered down the stretch as the Raiders fell 80-59 to Robert Morris in their Horizon League opener on Thursday night at the Nutter Center.

Tim Finke led the Raiders with 18 points and 4 rebound. He shot a perfect 3-3 from three-point land in the first half and finished 4-5 on the night. Trey Calvin added 10 points.

With the tough loss, Wright State falls to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The Raiders will look to bounce back on Sunday against Youngstown State for another conference showdown at the Nutter Center at 1 p.m.