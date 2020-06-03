Wright State discontinuing three sports

DAYTON, OH – Wright State University announced Wednesday it is reducing the number of its intercollegiate athletic programs by three, effective immediately.

The action is being taken as part of the university’s overall budget restructuring efforts. Wright State is implementing a multiyear plan that will stabilize operations in the midst of lower projected enrollments and declining state support. The current COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for all areas of the university to reduce expenditures. Today’s announcement is part of a plan for a $2 million reduction in the operating budget of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Affected programs are softball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis. The move affects 39 student-athletes and six coaches. Wright State will now have 11 sports (six women’s, five men’s). In addition to the elimination of sports, several other measures will be taken to reduce athletics spending.

NCAA Division I member institutions are required to sponsor at least seven sports for men and seven for women (or six for men and eight for women) with two team sports for each gender. Wright State has been in contact with the NCAA and will pursue a waiver to remain in compliance.

“These events are devastating in that they impact the lives of both our students and staff in a very negative way and cut deep into the fabric of supporting our students for success,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards. “These circumstances we find ourselves in are ones that all universities across the country find themselves facing. We are sadly going to have to make more decisions moving forward that will be difficult, but the long-term sustainability of the organization is key. I am personally very disappointed. Our students are the whole reason we are here, and our employees are the fabric of our institution, and this is truly painful to our Wright State family.”

The University will honor all scholarships of affected-student athletes who want to continue studying at Wright State University. Under NCAA transfer rules, students are immediately eligible for competition when the students’ original institution discontinues the sport in which the students practiced or competed.