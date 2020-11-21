Wright State cancels opener at 8 Illinois

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Due to a lack of available student-athletes as a result of quarantining individuals with positive COVID-19 tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries, the Wright State men’s basketball team will not travel to Illinois to open the season over Thanksgiving.

“As we have seen this summer and fall with professional sports and college football, disruption is likely while competing in a pandemic,” said Bob Grant, Wright State Director of Athletics. “We must continue to hold the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority as we navigate through this current athletic landscape.