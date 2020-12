FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN)

Madison Stiffler began bowling at the age of 4. Her grandmother ran youth bowling leagues, her mother and father met in a bowling alley, and her brother and sister both bowled competitively through high school.

So it should come as no surprise that the Wright State University junior is a star on the women’s club bowling team. In her freshman year, she was named Rookie of the Year by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association and a Second Team All-American.