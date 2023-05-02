DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State baseball team picked up a 3-1 win over Ohio State at Nischwitz Stadium on Monday night to earn the season series sweep over the Buckeyes.

Austin Patrick stole two bases and scored the Raiders’ first run of the game on a wild pitch in the third inning.

After the Buckeyes tied the game 1-1 in the fourth, Wright state added a pair of runs in the fifth courtesy of Sammy Sass and Gehrig Anglin hits.

Wright State improves to 26-18 overall following the first of a nine-game homestand. The Raiders are back in action against Northern Kentucky for a three game series starting on Friday at 3 p.m.