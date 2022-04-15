DAYTON – Wright State men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy has announced the addition of Blake Sisley to join the Raider program.

Sisley, a 6-8 forward, joins the Raiders after playing his freshman season at Evansville and earning a spot on the Missouri Valley All-Freshman Team in 2021-22.

“We are really excited to be adding Blake and his family to our program,” Nagy said. “We recruited him out of high school and know he will be a great fit for our locker room and culture. Blake is versatile offensively and has the ability to play multiple positions. We can’t wait to get him to campus and get to work.”

Sisley played in 26 games for Evansville last season, averaging 17 minutes per contest. He started the last four games of the year and averaged double figures scoring over the final 10 games of the season, ending the campaign with three double figure scoring games in the last four contest overall, including a career-best 18 points at Valparaiso on February 21.

A native of Santa Claus, Indiana, Sisley was a four-year letterwinner at Heritage Hills High School, where he led the team to a pair of sectional championships and is a member of the school’s 1,000-point club. A four-time all-conference performer, Sisley was also named to the Indiana All-Star team as a prep player. His father, Matt, also prepped at Heritage Hills High School before playing at Southeast Missouri State. As a prep player, Matt Sisley played against current Wright State assistant coach Travis Trice, who went to rival Princeton High School.

Wright State is coming off its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five seasons and has won either a regular season or postseason championship in each of those five years. The Raiders notched their first NCAA victory in program history with a 93-82 win over Bryant in the First Four on March 16 before meeting Arizona in the first round.