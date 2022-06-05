DAYTON, Ohio—Garrett Wolforth had two hits including a two-run triple and starting pitcher James Proctor tossed six strong innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 8-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons won five of six games in the series.

A crowd of 7,727 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons win lifted their record to 35-15 on the season. They are in first place, seven and one-half games ahead of the Great Lakes Loons in the Midwest League East Division with 16 games to play. The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate Great Lakes from the first half playoff race is nine (any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling nine over the final 16 games would eliminate Great Lakes). The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate third place Lake County is eight.

Game Recap: The Dragons trailed 1-0 before scoring five runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. They took advantage of three South Bend throwing errors in the inning and got back-to-back two-out RBI doubles by Alex McGarry and Rece Hinds. J.V. Martinez also had a run-scoring single in the inning as the Dragons collected six hits, most in a single inning in 2022.

South Bend battled back with single runs in the fourth and seventh innings to cut the Dayton lead to 5-3. But Dragons reliever Manuel Cachutt entered the game to start the eighth and retired all six batters he faced to earn the save. The Dragons added one run in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the eighth on Garrett Wolforth’s triple with two men on base to close out the scoring.

Dragons starter James Proctor (4-2) worked six innings to earn the victory. He allowed five hits and two runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Dragons collected 10 hits. Wolforth, Hinds, and Martinez each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a big six-game series with second place Great Lakes on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. Joe Boyle (2-0, 0.72) will start for Dayton.