Winless Bengals go back to Andy Dalton

CINCINNATI (AP) — With the season slipping away and still no win to show for it, the Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Dalton would finish the season, ending a three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley running the offense. Finley completed only 47 percent of his passes during three starts, and the offense failed to score more than 13 points in any game.

The move came a day after a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in which Finley fumbled twice.

The Bengals (0-11) are the NFL’s only winless team as they get ready to host the Jets (4-7), who have won three straight. The 11-game losing streak in one season is the longest in franchise history.

