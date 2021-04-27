Winker’s homer in 10th propels Reds past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesse Winker’s two-run homer in the 10th inning sent the Cincinnati Reds past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Winker led off the 10th by taking Kenley Jansen’s slider over the wall in left field with Alex Blandino on second base after making the last out of the ninth. The Reds lead the majors with 34 home runs, including five by Winker, who tops the National League with a .382 batting average. Los Angeles, which lost in extra innings for the second straight night, has dropped five of its last seven after starting the season 13-3.