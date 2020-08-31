Winker, Bell suspended for Reds-Cubs hostilities

DAYTON, OH - Former Wright State standout and two-time All-Horizon League player Bill Wampler has signed with Ehingen Urspring to begin his professional career. Ehingen Urspring is based in Ehingen, Germany and plays in the ProA, the second German division.

“I’m excited to continue my career professionally. It wouldn’t have happened without the opportunity I was given to play at Wright State,” Bill Wampler said. “Coach Nagy and the staff have prepared me to prepare like a professional. I’m ready to continue playing games, and representing Wright State in a positive way.”