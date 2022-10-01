COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10.

Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges.

A 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter, his fifth of the game, tied an Ohio State record. He was the first back to rush for five touchdowns in a game since Keith Byars did it in 1984.