Whitecaps top Dragons 4-1

DAYTON, Ohio – Four West Michigan pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-1 on Saturday night before a crowd of 7,111 at Day Air Ballpark. The Dayton loss snapped their season-high five game winning streak.

West Michigan built a 3-0 lead over the first four innings, scoring two in the third and one in the fourth. The Dragons scored one run in the sixth and got the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth but could not deliver the big hit.

Francisco Urbaez had another good night at the plate for the Dragons, collecting two doubles in four at-bats. He doubled to lead off the sixth and eventually scored on a single by Victor Reyes. But the Dragons did not have another base runner until the ninth when Alex McGarry reached on a dropped third strike and Michael Siani followed with a double. But with the tying run at the plate, Reniel Ozuna and pinch hitter James Free were back-to-back strikeout victims to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis (2-5) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings and allowed three hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Ruiz had two hits including a double and a run batted in for Dayton.

Notes: The Dragons were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position after batting .395 as a team in those situations in the first four games of the series.

The Race: The Dragons are two and one-half games ahead of Lake County in the East Division standings. Great Lakes is three and one-half games back. Both Lake County and Great Lakes lost on Saturday night.

Up Next: The Dragons (34-24) host West Michigan (26-31) in the last game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. as Dayton tries to win five-of-six in the set. Jacques Pucheu (3-0, 4.05) will pitch for Dayton against Garrett Hill (1-0, 3.24).

On the Air: The game on Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable Channels 13 and 1013).