Whitecaps edge Dragons 3-1

Comstock Park, MICHIGAN – Three West Michigan pitchers combined to allow only four hits as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a seven-game road trip for the Dragons.

Whitecaps relievers Chance Kirby and Jared Tobey combined to work the final four innings without allowing a hit and without permitting a runner past first base as the Whitecaps scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to break a 1-1 tie and win.

The Dragons took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Juan Martinez, a line drive that cleared the fence in left field. It was Martinez’s fourth homer of the year.

West Michigan tied the game in the fourth, getting back-to-back two-out doubles to make it 1-1. The Whitecaps took the lead in the sixth on a one-out solo home run by Nick Quintana, the Tigers second round draft pick earlier this month out of the University of Arizona where he was a 2nd Team All-American. West Michigan added an insurance in the eighth on Quintana’s one-out run-scoring single.

The Dragons struggled to mount an offensive attack. They had only one at-bat in the game with a runner in scoring position. It came in the third inning when Michael Siani walked with two outs and Miles Gordon singled, but Jay Schuyler struck out to end the threat. Their last hit of the game was a one-out single by Miguel Hernandez in the fifth, and he was immediately erased on an inning-ending double play.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus (1-7) worked the first five and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Alexis Diaz replaced De Jesus with one out in the sixth and tossed two innings, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts. Carlos Machorro entered the game with two men on base in the eighth and retired the only two batters he faced to end the threat.

Notes: Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Dragons activated outfielder Mariel Bautista from the injured list. Outfielder Shard Munroe was promoted to Daytona.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-3, 30-44) meet the Whitecaps (1-4, 22-52) in the second game of the four-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Lyon Richardson (1-6, 4.97) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Wilkel Hernandez (5-5, 4.37).

