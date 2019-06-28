Whitecaps double up Dragons 6-3

Comstock Park, MICHIGAN – The West Michigan Whitecaps scored four runs in the first inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Thursday night. The Whitecaps have won the first three games of the series that will conclude on Friday. The loss was the fourth straight for the Dragons.

The Dragons fell behind 6-0 over the first five innings before scoring one run in the eighth and two in the ninth. Despite trailing by five runs going to the ninth inning, the Dragons battled back, scored two runs, and had the tying run in the on-deck circle when the final out was recorded.

The Dragons collected 11 hits on the night but were limited offensively by going 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Bren Spillane was 3 for 3 with three singles and a walk to lead the Dragons. Miles Gordon and Mariel Bautista each had two hits. Bautista and Pabel Manzanero each had two doubles to account for the Dragons only extra base hits in the game.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan (2-8) was charged with the loss. Marinan worked five innings, allowing 12 hits and six runs with no walks and two strikeouts. Adrian Rodriguez replaced Marinan to start the sixth and tossed two scoreless innings, allowing three walks but no hits with two strikeouts. Connor Bennett pitched a perfect inning to close out the night for the Dragons pitchers.

Notes: The Whitecaps have outscored the Dragons 24-5 in the first three games of the series…West Michigan hitters collected 25 hits and 19 runs a stretch of nine offensive innings that ended after the first inning on Thursday night…The Dragons four-game losing streak is their longest since they lost six in a row May 22-27.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-5, 30-47) close out the four-game series at West Michigan (3-4, 24-52) on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.03) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Robbie Welhaf (2-2, 2.61).

The next home game is Tuesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fifth Third Field.