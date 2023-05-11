DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Western & Southern Open has resided in Mason since the tennis tournament started all the way back in 1899. After being purchased by a new owner in 2022, the longtime tournament could be moving out of Ohio.

Beemok Capital, the current owner of the tennis tournament, is considering moving the Open away from just north of Cincinnati to Charlotte, N.C., as part of a project called “Project Break Point.”

If the tournament does move from one Queen City to another, it is proposed to be placed within the Charlotte’s River District.

The city of Charlotte released renderings of what the new stadium would look like in a Joint City & County Economic Development Committee Meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

In a statement sent to 2 NEWS, a representative of Western & Southern officials said they hope the tournament will stay in the Cincinnati area, but will continue working with Beemok until a decision is made. You can read the full statement below.

“Since the tournament’s sale last year, we have made clear our interest in keeping the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, even as we recognized that the new owner would be evaluating multiple options. Until a decision is made, we remain committed to working with the Beemok team to fully explore a solution to expand and enhance the tournament, realize its full potential, and preserve it in its home of 124 years,” said David Nevers, vice president of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Western & Southern Financial Group.

2 NEWS also reached out to Beemok Capital for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The Cincinnati tournament is scheduled to get underway Saturday, Aug. 12, and will wrap up Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Linder Family Tennis Center at 5460 Courseview Dr. in Mason.