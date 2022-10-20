WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After claiming the program’s first ever state championship in last year’s Div. 3 tournament, the undefeated Waynesville girls soccer team begins its playoff run and quest for a back-to-back title as the No. 1 seed in the Southwest 2 District this Saturday against Eaton.

“The target’s there. The pressure’s on. But the cool thing is, is everything resets. It’s a brand new division. We’re restarting at 0-0 and we’re taking it one game at a time. And that’s how they’ve approached the whole season. I’m hoping they approach the tournament the same way. They know what it was like to be there last year and to do it last year. So they’ve got that that motivation, but it’s definitely got to be one game at a time,” said Waynesville head coach Kelley Bricker.

“It’s hard being the team that’s undefeated and the state champs the year before. But I mean, we’re going to just have to come out and play like how we’ve been the whole season. We want to come back this year and show that we deserve to win states,” said Waynesville junior forward Samantha Erbach.

The Spartans capped off a perfect regular season at 16-0 with a 2-1 win over SWBL rival Monroe last Thursday for their second undefeated regular season in the past three years.

Erbach, the SWBL’s leading goal scorer for the second straight year, scored both goals for the Spartans.

Erbach finished the regular season with a league-high 30 goals and 75 points. Erbach also led the SWBL in assists at 15.

Waynesville (16-0, 8-0) also added a Southwestern Buckeye League championship to its impressive 2022 resume.

The Spartans are currently riding a 23-game overall winning streak heading into the postseason.