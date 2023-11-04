BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – After settling in a 1-1 tie back in September for their only game of the season that wasn’t a win, the Waynesville girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 heartbreaker to Summit Country Day in the Div. 2 regional finals on Saturday night.

The loss marks just the second for the Waynesville girls soccer program spanning over two seasons after winning the state title in 2021 and finishing as state runner-up last season.

Over four years, this senior class for the Spartans posted an impressive 76-8-1.

The Spartans finish another incredible year 19-1-1 overall.