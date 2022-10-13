MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – The defending Div. 3 state champion, Waynesville girls soccer, capped off a perfect regular season at 16-0 with a 2-1 win over SWBL rival Monroe on Thursday night for their second undefeated regular season in the past three years.

Junior Samantha Erbach, the SWBL’s leading goal scorer for the second straight year, scored both goals for the Spartans.

Erbach finished the regular season with a league-high 30 goals and 75 points. Erbach tied for first in assists with her teammate Allie Freese at 15.

Waynesville (16-0, 8-0) added a Southwestern Buckeye League championship to its impressive 2022 resume and will look to continue its hot streak in the playoffs.

The Spartans are back in Div. 2 this year and are set to open postseason play as the No. 1 seed in the Southwest 2 – Sectional/District bracket on Tuesday, Oct. 18.